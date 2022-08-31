Billings man exonerated of assaulting minor

A Billings man convicted of criminal endangerment after facing charges of sexually assaulting a child in 2015 was exonerated Tuesday.

Joseph Jefferson-Dust was dating a woman in 2015 when a 9-year-old girl, related to the woman, accused Jefferson-Dust of inappropriately touching her.

Jefferson-Dust was charged with sexually assaulting the minor in Yellowstone County District Court. Investigators found no corroborating evidence and through the investigation Jefferson-Dust maintained his innocence, Randi Mattox, with the Montana Innocence Project, said in a statement.

"Fearful of losing at trial and facing 100 years in prison, Joe pleaded no contest to criminal endangerment," Mattox said. "Joe has no criminal history."

In 2017, he was sentenced to 10 years probation, all suspended. In the years that followed, Jefferson-Dust was in and out of the Yellowstone County jail on minor probation violations.

The Montana Innocence Project took up the case last year after Jefferson-Dust's mother reached out to the organization for help.

"The Montana Innocence Project recognizes the complex intersection of believing victims of sexual violence while also understanding the role of false accusations in wrongful convictions," Mattox said.

In 2020, the girl "voluntarily recanted the accusation entirely," Mattox said.

The girl told an investigator with the Billings Office of the Public Defender "that she had made up the accusation at the direction of her father, who told her that he does not like Native American men and expressed to her that Native men are dangerous," Mattox said.

The investigator delivered the girl's recantation to the public defenders office, where it sat for over a year. In 2021, Jefferson-Dust learned of the recantation through a family friend. At that point, he and his mother, Lydina Big Man, approached the Montana Innocence Project for help.

The team worked with Yellowstone County prosecutor Sarah Hyde, who moved quickly to get the court to exonerate Jefferson-Dust, Mattox said.

Jefferson-Dust was in the Yellowstone County jail when the ruling came down. He had been placed in custody for a probation violation after gassing up a friend's car and going to McDonald's, an action that was considered "off agenda."

With his exoneration, he was released from jail on Tuesday and picked up by his mother on her Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

"I think this case should be a lesson in the incredible power we put in prosecutors hands," said MTIP Legal Director Caiti Carpenter. "And in this case, the prosecutor was able to fairly assess the facts and recognize that, as part of the system, we all have a duty to make sure wrongful convictions do not stand."