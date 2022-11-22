Billings man faces federal child porn charges

A Billings man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to multiple federal crimes involving child pornography.

Jeffrey Eugene Herbert, 34, has been charged in U.S. District Court with production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was previously charged in Yellowstone County District Court with four counts of child sex abuse.

Federal prosecutors allege that in June, Herbert coerced an underage girl into sexually explicit acts to produce child sex abuse material, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Following an investigation by the FBI, prosecutors also accused Herbert of distributing child porn in April 2019 and possessing child porn in January 2008.

Herbert appeared in Yellowstone County District Court on November 1, pleading not guilty to similar accusations. District Court Judge Michael Moses set Herbert’s bail at $50,000, and he was eventually released from custody. Herbert entered Yellowstone County Detention Facility on November 18, the same day the federal indictment against him was filed. The charges against him in Yellowstone County District Court were dropped following the indictment.

If convicted of producing child sex abuse material, Herbert could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

In September, 25-year-old Ethan Andrew Schilling was charged in federal court with child porn distribution. The Billings man was also charged in Yellowstone County District Court with child sex abuse before his indictment in U.S. District Court. He is currently scheduled to go to trial in January 2023.

On November 16, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Montana announced the state's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had received a nearly $347,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The task force is comprised of multiple agencies whose aim is to prevent crimes like child sex abuse and child exploitation online.

"This program was created to assist state and local law enforcement agencies by enhancing investigations of those who use technology, like the internet and social media, to sexually exploit and harm children through child pornography, coercion and trafficking activities. We remain committed to keeping our children safe and to aggressively pursuing predators,” U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich said.