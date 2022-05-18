Billings man faces multiple felonies after children found living in "horrific" conditions

A Billings man is facing multiple felony charges after police allegedly found his children in deplorable living conditions during a search of his home.

Shane Michael Clark, 34, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with four counts of criminal child endangerment, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of drug paraphernalia possession. He pleaded not guilty to all ten counts Wednesday.

Officers searched Clark’s home earlier this month. In the same space where four children were living, they allegedly saw beds infested with bugs, toilets overflowing with filth and meth pipes within easy reach of the children.

“Multiple officers responded to the defendant’s home and one detective who has been on the force for 25 years said it was the worst living conditions he’s ever seen,” said Yellowstone County Attorney Hallie Bishop in court Wednesday.

Billings police started monitoring Clark’s home on the 4600 block of Lux Avenue on May 2, according to charging documents. The Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, a federal program designed to disrupt the regional illicit narcotics trade, had informed local police of possible drug use and trafficking occurring at the residence. Billings police stopped a vehicle leaving Clark’s home that same day. The driver was carrying a firearm and meth, court documents said.

Police tried to stop another vehicle that left the location May 9, and the driver managed to elude officers. When police saw children playing at Clark’s residence, an officer knocked on the front door. Clark answered, and said he had four children inside the house. Their ages ranged from 7 to not even a year old. Four more adults also came out of the house, one of whom was the children’s mother.

Officers searched the backpack of a woman who said she was the children’s babysitter. Inside the backpack, they allegedly found a syringe loaded with a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Clark denied that there were drugs in the house, documents say.

During a walk through of the house, police found another adult woman, who was escorted out. After receiving a search warrant, they documented “horrific living conditions,” according to charges. They allegedly found broken glass and debris on the floors throughout the house, old and rotten food and “toilets backed up to the point that feces had mounded to the top of the toilet seats.” The children’s beds had no sheets, and looked to be ridden with bugs.

Police also allegedly found pipes and syringes in at least seven areas scattered around the house. On one dresser sat a syringe loaded with a substance assumed to be meth. They found another syringe in an opened can of baby formula. A bag of meth was on a bed next to a baby’s crib. Investigators called Child Protective Services for the four children, court documents said.

“There are times when officers are at a location investigating something completely unrelated but they see something or find that living conditions are not suitable or dangerous to the children living there,” Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette in an email.

“In these cases the officer has to contact CPS and follow their recommendations on what to do with the children,” he said.

Montana law requires that police report suspicions of child abuse or neglect to the Child and Family Services Division of the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. A specialist is then assigned to substantiate those suspicions. If a child is in immediate danger, the specialist has the authority to remove that child, who may be placed with a non-custodial parent, extended family member or in a licensed foster home.

Clark has also been charged in district court with theft and criminal mischief, both felonies. Yellowstone County prosecutors allege Clark stole garage door panels, openers and windows from a construction site in the rural area west of Billings in mid-April.

County deputies went to Clark’s address on Lux Avenue on May 10 after the owner of the items saw his equipment offered on Facebook Marketplace. After deputies detained Clark, court documents say, they allegedly found all of the stolen items in Clark’s garage. Clark told deputies he bought the garage doors off Craigslist about two months prior. He allegedly could not remember the name or address of the person who sold them. He was arrested and booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility that same day.

Clark pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts in court Wednesday. Standing Master Laurie Grygiel set his bond at $25,000 after prosecutors requested $50,000 because of the nature of the offenses. If convicted of criminal child endangerment, Clark could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and face a $50,000 fine.

Those who would like to report instances of child abuse or neglect to Child and Family Services can do so anonymously by calling (866) 820-5437.

