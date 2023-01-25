Billings man facing drug charges after Heights standoff

County prosecutors have filed drug charges against a Billings man accused of instigating a standoff in the Heights earlier this week.

Dillon James Mehling is facing felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia after police allegedly found him carrying just over 15 grams of meth following his arrest Tuesday. The 32-year-old had a warrant stemming from a previous charge in Yellowstone County District Court of possession with intent to distribute.

Officers with the Billings Police Department received a report of shots fired on the 1200 block of Lake Elmo Drive late Monday night, according to charging documents. BPD Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette on Tuesday that first responders did not find anyone injured by gunfire. Police did find a suspect, later identified as Mehling, a few blocks west on Reda Lane. Mehling was allegedly sitting in a car and smoking cigarettes.

Mehling was distraught, court documents said, refusing demands from police to get out of the car and telling officers he wanted to die. A BPD sergeant on scene assured Mehling police did not want to kill him, and Mehling surrendered after a standoff that lasted over an hour.

Police searched the car and recovered a revolver, according to charging documents. Mehling allegedly admitted to carrying drugs, and during a search of his person, officers found 15.2 grams of a substance suspected to be meth and a container with multiple empty plastic bags. Law enforcement booked Mehling into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Tuesday.

At the time of his most recent arrest, Mehling had a $15,000 warrant signed by Yellowstone County District Judge Mary Jane Knisely. Last August, court documents said a BPD officer questioned Mehling at his apartment on North 22nd Street in connection to a stolen vehicle. Mehling allegedly admitted to taking the vehicle, and agreed to let BPD search it before they returned the car to its owner. Inside the vehicle, court documents said, police found a backpack, inside of which was just over 5 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Mehling had previously been arrested in Idaho and sentenced for drug trafficking. In March 2019, the Idaho State Journal reported, a high-speed chase on Interstate 90 ended near Inkom, in the southeast corner of the state. Law enforcement arrested two men, one of whom was identified as Mehling, and inside their vehicle found a half-a-pound of a substance suspected to be meth. Mehling was released from custody and entered supervision in March 2022, according to Idaho Department of Correction records.

If convicted of possession with intent to distribute in Yellowstone County District Court, Mehling could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison. He made his initial appearance in court for the most recent charges Wednesday.