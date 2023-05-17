A Yellowstone County jury found a Billings man guilty of a murder he committed near a local bar more than four years ago.

Deandre Laron Gulley, 43, was convicted Tuesday of deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment following an eight-day trial. In April 2019, Gulley fatally shot 24-year-old Shane Nez Perce and wounded another man outside of a Southside saloon.

“Our hearts go out to surviving family members of Shane Nez Perce,” said Deputy Chief Yellowstone County Attorney Ed Zink, one of two prosecutors in the trial. “This day was a long time coming for them. They’ve shown a lot of grace and patience with the criminal justice system, and their patience was rewarded by the jury’s verdict.”

Infrared security footage shown during the trial captured the outside of the entrance to Lee’s Saloon in the early hours of April 6, 2019. A nearly indistinguishable figure raised a handgun and opened fire, sending several patrons sprinting away from the scene.

A bullet struck one man in the leg. Nez Perce was shot in the back and pronounced dead at a Billings hospital within an hour. County prosecutors spent hours presenting evidence from surveillance footage, several Billings Police Department detectives assigned to the homicide and forensic experts to prove to the jury that Gulley was the shooter in the video.

In the minutes before shots were fired, there was an argument outside of Lee’s that ended with a man getting punched and knocked to the ground. Two men, later identified as Gulley and Gregory Richard Boyd, helped the man to his feet and assisted him away from the area. Gulley came back to the entrance of the saloon and started shooting. Witnesses, court documents said, identified Gulley and Boyd as the men who helped the punched man to his feet, and arrest warrants were issued for both men.

Yellowstone County prosecutors initially charged Gulley and Boyd with deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. Boyd reached a plea agreement with county attorneys last year, admitting to one count tampering with evidence. In the hours after the shooting, Boyd deleted footage from a security camera outside of his South Side home.

Gulley went into the trial, which began May 5, after being booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility in March 2020. During that time, attorney’s representing Gulley made several attempts to have the case dismissed. In one instance, defense attorneys argued that Gulley had not been granted his constitutionally-protected right to a speedy trial.

About a month before the trial, attorneys representing Gulley argued to have the case against him dismissed on the grounds that the United States Parole Office would not give them access to information produced by parole officers involved in the investigation into the shooting. District Judge Michael G. Moses, who oversaw the trial, denied the motions.

The jury deliberated for about four-and-a-half hours Tuesday before reaching their guilty verdicts on all three counts. Gulley will be sentenced later this summer. He is facing up to life in prison, and was ordered back into custody at YCDF after the guilty verdict.

The Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office charged 22 people with deliberate homicide from 2020-2022, the Gazette previously reported. County prosecutors have filed homicide charges in connection to three deaths so far this year.