 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings man found in canal died of hypothermia
0 Comments
alert top story

Billings man found in canal died of hypothermia

  • 0
Police investigate body in canal

A Billings Police searched near the irrigation canal east of Meadowlark School on the West End Friday evening. Earlier in the evening, a man walking his dog spotted an unclothed body in the ditch, Billings Police said in a tweet. Due to items located on scene, detectives do not suspect foul play. The cause of death maybe determined later by an autopsy.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

The man found dead last week in the canal behind Meadowlark Elementary school in Billings died from hypothermia, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Wednesday.

The man was identified as Jamey L. Thompkins, age 45, of Billings.

A man walking his dog on the West End Friday at about 5:30 p.m. saw the naked body in the canal in the area of the 200 block of 29th Street West.

“An autopsy was conducted and it appears the cause of death is consistent with hypothermia,” Linder said. “No signs of foul play were detected during the autopsy.”

Toxicology reports are pending and will likely take a few months to return, the sheriff said.

It is not unusual for victims in the last stage of hypothermia to take off their clothes in what is called “paradoxical undressing.”

“The muscles necessary for inducing vasoconstriction become exhausted and fail, causing warm blood to rush from the core to the extremities. This results in a kind of ‘hot flash’ that makes victims of severe hypothermia — who are already confused and disoriented — feel as though they're burning up, so they remove their clothes, researchers have concluded,” according to Live Science magazine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video captures terrifying landslide in Malaysia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News