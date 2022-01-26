Billings man found in canal died of hypothermia

The man found dead last week in the canal behind Meadowlark Elementary school in Billings died from hypothermia, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Wednesday.

The man was identified as Jamey L. Thompkins, age 45, of Billings.

A man walking his dog on the West End Friday at about 5:30 p.m. saw the naked body in the canal in the area of the 200 block of 29th Street West.

“An autopsy was conducted and it appears the cause of death is consistent with hypothermia,” Linder said. “No signs of foul play were detected during the autopsy.”

Toxicology reports are pending and will likely take a few months to return, the sheriff said.

It is not unusual for victims in the last stage of hypothermia to take off their clothes in what is called “paradoxical undressing.”

“The muscles necessary for inducing vasoconstriction become exhausted and fail, causing warm blood to rush from the core to the extremities. This results in a kind of ‘hot flash’ that makes victims of severe hypothermia — who are already confused and disoriented — feel as though they're burning up, so they remove their clothes, researchers have concluded,” according to Live Science magazine.

