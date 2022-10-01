 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings man gets 10 years for assault that ended with police standoff

A Billings man has been sentenced to several years in custody for striking a woman and holding her against her will, with the violence ending after a standoff with police.

Kellan James Sims, 34, was sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court to 10 years in the Montana Department of Corrections, with five of those years suspended. He was sentenced Sept. 26 for the crimes of assault with a weapon, partner or family member assault, and unlawful restraint.

Billings police arrested Sims in April, responding to an assault at a West End home. Sims had struck a woman and refused to let her leave the house. When she did leave, police at the scene could see she had clear signs of trauma, the Gazette previously reported.

Sims would not come out of the house, and a standoff ensued. Before surrendering to officers, he told police it would be a “blood bath” if they came into the house.

He reached a plea agreement with county prosecutors in late August, admitting to beating a woman to keep her from leaving. Along with the 10-year commitment to the DOC, Yellowstone County District Judge Mary Jane Knisely ordered Sims to pay a $5,000 fine and just over $2,400 in restitution. He will also be required to complete a mental health evaluation and 40 hours of anger management.

Sims was previously sentenced in Richland County to three years within the DOC, according to the department's website, with all three years suspended. As of Saturday, Sims was in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Center. 

