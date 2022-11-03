Billings man gets 15 years for attempted rape

A Billings man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Montana Department of Corrections for trying to rape a woman in 2019.

Jeffrey Francis Kautz, 57, pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted sexual intercourse without consent after reaching a plea agreement with county prosecutors. At his sentencing Wednesday, Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada suspended 13 years of Kautz’s sentence, during which he will be on probation.

Billings police met with the victim at a local hospital in February 2019, according to court documents. She said she was drinking at the Red Door Lounge, and the next thing she remembered was waking up in a stranger’s home. Kautz, court documents said, was trying to rape the victim while she was unconscious.

The victim told police she suspected she’d been drugged while at the bar. Police spoke with Kautz soon after. He said he was at the bar with the victim, and brought her to the house after offering her a ride. Kautz told police they made out, but did not have sex.

Experts at the Montana State Crime Lab analyzed the victim’s clothes. Inside her leggings, according to court documents, they found evidence of Kautz’s DNA. The crime lab reached its conclusion in August 2020.

Yellowstone County prosecutors initially charged Kautz with sexual intercourse without consent in January 2021. He admitted to an amended charge of attempted sexual intercourse without consent in April of this year.

Kautz entered Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Wednesday following his sentencing. Along with the 15-year commitment to DOC, Judge Harada ordered Kautz to pay about $2,700 in restitution to the victim.