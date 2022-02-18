Billings man gets eight years in prison for drug trafficking

A Billings man was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty in federal court to narcotics and firearm charges.

Djavon Lamont King, 31, was indicted along with several others in 2020 as being part of a drug and sex trafficking ring that operated in and outside of Billings.

“A conspiracy to distribute cocaine and ecstasy is serious and, in furtherance of that conspiracy, King brandished a firearm during a physical confrontation in which an individual was assaulted. Such violent conduct, especially when buttressed by King’s past, support a significant sentence,” wrote U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson in a sentencing memorandum filed in U.S. District Court.

King and one of the co-defendants in the indictment, Mario Juan Drake, planned to distribute cocaine and ecstasy in Billings, prosecutors alleged. In April 2019, King and Drake met with a buyer after that buyer had assaulted someone during a transaction for drugs. King, Drake and others who attended the meeting assaulted the buyer while carrying firearm as retaliation for the failed drug deal, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The initial indictment filed against King charged him, Drake, William Maurice Newkirk, Dejon Anthony Duncan and Anthony Marcos Chadwell with a slew of drug and human trafficking crimes involving the coercion of young women and girls into commercial sex. All of the men charged have either pleaded guilty or been sentenced for their involvement. Chadwell was sentenced to a total of three years in prison Wednesday after admitting to drug trafficking and promoting prostitution.

King reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in February 2021, admitting to each count of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. The details of that agreement have been sealed. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters sentenced King to eight years and nine months in prison Thursday, followed by three years of supervised release.

King had previously been convicted of robbery in Yellowstone County, according to court documents. He is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.