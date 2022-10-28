Billings man gets life for kidnapping and drug trafficking

A Billings man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for trafficking drugs and kidnapping children, among other crimes.

Angelo Corey Stackhouse, 52, was convicted earlier this year of seven federal offences, including two counts of kidnapping, multiple counts of drug distribution and one count of transporting a person with intent to engage in illegal sex acts. Victims abused by Stackhouse were as young as 10 years old, according to court documents.

“Put simply, Stackhouse is unable to follow the laws of society and represents – and will continue to represent – an ongoing threat to society. He has shown a disregard for the rights of others, namely women, through his willingness to engage in violent and potentially deadly behavior,” federal prosecutors wrote in their sentencing recommendation.

As early as the winter of 2020, according to court documents, Stackhouse started trafficking drugs into Billings. During a trip to Denver to pick up a shipment of cocaine, he brought a 20-year-old woman with him. While in Denver, Stackhouse gave the woman cocaine while he and others sexually assaulted her, court documents said.

In September 2020, he kidnapped a girl in Billings. He sexually abused her in a Billings hotel room, according to court documents, and warned her no to tell anyone what happened.

In April the following year, he deceived another girl living on the Crow Reservation into getting into a vehicle with him. He brought her to a hotel room, and was subjecting her to similar abuse, choking her and trying to take her clothes off. He stopped, court documents said, when the girl asked, “What if someone did this to your daughter?”

Stackhouse, who has at least one daughter, according to court records, was indicted in May 2021. Although he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in December of that year, the agreement was dropped when Stackhouse maintained his innocence on the kidnapping charges. The case went to a bench trial in June 2022, with several victims testifying against Stackhouse, including children he abused.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters found Stackhouse guilty of all seven charges filed against him.

Through his sentencing, Stackhouse continued to deny that he sexually abused the two girls he kidnapped, and his defense attorneys asked Judge Watters to give him 27 years in prison. The sentence would keep Stackhouse in prison into his 70s, his attorney argued, and would prevent the government from having to care for an elderly man until he dies.

Watters gave Stackhouse two life sentences, one for each kidnapping conviction.

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, along with the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Billings Police Department and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office all contributed to the case that led to Stackhouse’s conviction. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen lauded Stackhouse’s sentencing in a statement released Thursday.

“As a result of the great work of our investigators this human trafficker will spend the rest of his life behind bars,” he said.

Earlier this year, two of the largest investigations into sex trafficking in Montana came to an end with the sentencing of Louis Gregory Venning and William Maurice Newkirk. Venning and Newkirk were sentenced to 30 and 27 years in prison, respectively, for drug and sex trafficking.