Billings man gets prison time for trying to send nude photo to a minor

A Billings man was sentenced to five years in prison earlier this week after sending naked pictures of himself to someone he thought was an underage girl.

Martin Leo Jimenez, 28, was one of several people caught in a massive law enforcement operation targeting potential child rapists online. His sentencing Wednesday came nearly a year after his arrest.

“The overriding concern for the United States is that Jimenez is a true threat to public safety. The conduct that forms the basis of the offense here – attempting to send an obscene image to a minor – coupled with traveling to meeting that ‘minor’ for a sexual encounter, reflects a true disregard for the public welfare,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno Baucus wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed in U.S. District Court.

In October 2021, Jimenez responded to an online ad offering sex with a woman and her 11-year-old daughter by sending a naked photo of himself and his cell phone number, according to court documents. The exchange turned graphic, with Jimenez saying he had no limits when it came to age and described explicit sex acts that he wanted to carry out with the girl.

After sending another full-frontal naked photo of himself, Jimenez agreed to meet with the two. He was arrested following this agreement. During a subsequent interview with investigators, court documents said, he admitted his intention was to have sex with the mother and daughter advertised online.

The investigation which led to his arrest was the result of collaboration between the FBI, Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. He was initially charged in Yellowstone County District Court with child sex abuse. County prosecutors filed similar charges against nearly 10 other people in the fall of 2021.

A federal grand jury indicted Jimenez a few weeks after his arrest, and his charge in Yellowstone County District Court was dismissed. He reached an agreement with federal prosecutors in May 2022 in which he pleaded guilty to attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Before his sentencing in federal court, Jimenez had only one prior conviction for marijuana possession. Federal prosecutors asked the court for an 84-month sentence, citing a concern that Jimenez would reoffend once released from custody.

Federal Defender Steven Babcock did not dispute the seriousness of the crime. He wrote in the defense’s sentencing memorandum that since Jimenez’s arrest in the fall of 2021, he has already started treatment for depression and trauma that he endured while growing up in the State of Washington.

“Emotionally and mentally, Martin is in a significantly better place compared to when the offense conduct was committed,” Babcock wrote, requesting the court sentence Jimenez to five years.

Along with five years in prison, U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters sentenced Jimenez to three years of supervised release following his incarceration. While in custody, Watters required that Jimenez undergo sex offender treatment.

Last month, Watters sentenced a Billings man arrested in the same operation that led to charges against Jimenez to eight years in prison. Jason Robert Kroepelin, 33, admitted to federal charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor into sex and possession of child pornography.