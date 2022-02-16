Billings man gets two years for drug trafficking and prostitution promotion

A Billings man was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday after admitting to drug trafficking and promoting prostitution.

Anthony Marcos Chadwell was initially indicted in 2020 with four others in federal court. The more than 30 counts were filed in United States District Court included the distribution of cocaine and ecstasy, sex trafficking by force and sex trafficking of a minor. Chadwell, 28, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to charges related to distributing drugs and promoting commercial sex in Billings.

“A troubling aspect of Chadwell’s conduct in this case is that it occurred while he was on federal supervised release. He knew he was under the watchful eye of the court and yet made the decision to involve himself with cocaine and commercial sex,” wrote U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson in his sentencing recommendation.

William Maurice Newkirk, Mario Juan Drake, Djavon Lamont King, Dejon Anthony Duncan and Chadwell were all indicted in federal court in March 2020. All have since either pleaded guilty or been sentenced for federal drug and human trafficking charges, some of which involved coercing minors into commercial sex in Billings.

Court documents say Chadwell distributed cocaine in Billings to several people, including Newkirk, his co-defendant. Regarding his involvement in sex trafficking, Chadwell posted online ads for a woman and took her to a local hotel for commercial sex. He also provided rides for another woman to and from commercial sex arrangements, documents say.

Newkirk, 41, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in early January 2022, admitting to trafficking women. At least one of the survivors he advertised for prostitution was a minor. He also pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine while possessing a firearm.

Chadwell had previously been sentenced in Yellowstone County for possessing cocaine after pleading guilty in December 2014. He also had convictions for assault and illegally possessing a firearm, according to court records. Both Chadwell and Newkirk have also been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with sexual intercourse without consent, and have been assigned future court dates.

Because he violated the stipulations of his previously sentenced federal supervised release, Chadwell received an additional year in prison, bringing his total time to three years. His latest sentence includes three years of supervised release after his prison term. Chadwell is currently in federal custody, and is being held at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

