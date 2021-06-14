Billings man ID'd as motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 212 crash

The man killed in a crash on Highway 212 near Roberts on Saturday afternoon has been identified as Richard Calloway, 55, of Billings.

Calloway's identity was released in a statement by Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan Monday morning.

The crash happened north of the town of Roberts, MHP Trooper Jake Parker said Sunday.

The man was southbound and did a "biker wave" to a northbound motorist when the motorcycle went off to the right of the road, according to a crash narrative from MHP.

Parker described the biker wave as a way some motorcyclists acknowledge each other by sticking their hand out to the side and waving when they pass each other.

Witnesses said "he just lost control and went off the road," according to Parker.

Another passing motorist reported the crash, he said.

As the motorcycle went off the road to the right the bike rotated clockwise and then rolled multiple times, throwing the rider several feet from the motorcycle, according to MHP. Parker said the man was thrown into the borrow pit.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigating trooper listed alcohol as a suspected factor in the crash and did not identify drugs or speed as suspected factors. Parker said alcohol was a suspected factor is pending results of a toxicology report. Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry, according to MHP.

