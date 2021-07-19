Billings man ID'd as victim of Lewis Avenue crash

A 47-year-old Billings man has been identified as the victim of the Friday morning crash at Lewis Avenue and Sixth Street West.

Wade James Granbois died from multiple blunt force injuries, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said Monday.

A minivan and a pickup truck collided at around 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Billings Police Department.

The truck, driven by a 21-year-old from Hardin, was traveling south on Sixth Street West, according to the BPD. Granbois was driving a minivan east on Lewis Avenue when the two vehicles crashed. He died at the scene.

The Hardin man, Klay Wacker, was later arrested and charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a press release. Wacker is currently on probation after receiving a deferred sentence last year in Big Horn County for criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 13 Angry 19