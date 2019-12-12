Police suspect the 36-year-old man arrested Wednesday night following a four-hour standoff in a Billings trailer park is the man who shot a 25-year-old employee at a South Side gas station in November.
Details of Darren Whiteman's arrest were described in a press release issued Thursday by Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.
The shooting Whiteman is suspected of occurred Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Gas-N-Go at 800 Jackson Street at about 8:45 p.m., according to police.
Asked if Whiteman is also being investigated for the attempted robbery of the Diamond Jubilee Casino earlier that night in the Heights, Wooley would not comment.
"Those investigations are still ongoing," he said, referring to the Gas-N-Go and Diamond Jubilee investigations.
On Wednesday, Whiteman was located at about 1 p.m. in a trailer on the 1900 block of Mullowney Lane by members of the Billings Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the US Marshal's Violent Offenders Task Force.
As law enforcement "were surveilling the area, numerous people exited the trailer and started to get into a vehicle to leave."
When officers approached, those people ran back into the trailer where Whiteman was believed to be.
"Due to the violent nature of the offense and past use of weapons, officers secured the perimeter and called out the occupants of the trailer," according to the press release.
Several people inside the trailer Wednesday afternoon eventually complied, although Whiteman did not "respond to or acknowledge officers commands in any way," according to the BPD press release.
The BPD SWAT team and Hostage Negotiation team then responded, assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.
Police twice launched tear gas into the trailer.
"Tactical operations were conducted and Whiteman was safely taken into custody at approximately 5 p.m.," the press release says.
No one was injured, according to the release.
Police had Whiteman in custody nearly four hours after arriving at the Mullowney Lane trailer park. The suspect remains in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility Thursday morning.
Before his Wednesday arrest, a $250,000 felony robbery warrant had been issued alleging his involvement in the Gas-N-Go robbery. That was the second attempted robbery in Billings over a span of about two hours in which a gun was fired.
The day after the attempted robberies, Wooley said police had yet to rule out a connection.
During the attempted robbery at the Diamond Jubilee a man fired multiple rounds from a firearm while in the bar area of the business at about 6:30 p.m.
Whiteman has a long criminal history including a 2015 sentence of 52 months for a robbery in Yellowstone County in which shots were fired after Whiteman and several others entered a house occupied by a woman and an 18-month-old infant.