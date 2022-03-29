Billings man indicted on fentanyl charges

A Billings man is facing multiple federal indictments after Montana law enforcement allegedly found him traveling through the state with thousands of fentanyl pills.

Kyngsten Bargar, 29, pleaded not guilty in United States District Court on March 24 to counts of possession and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. Federal prosecutors also charged him with one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Local and federal agents with the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force first began investigating Bargar’s possible involvement in drug trafficking last summer, according to court documents. Sources who went unnamed told agents that Bargar allegedly left the state on a regular basis to haul in bulk amounts of illicit drugs, charges stated. He would then distribute those drugs in and around the Billings area.

Investigators received a warrant to track a cell phone associated with Bargar in January 2022. Data showed Bargar to be in Spokane, Washington, documents say, a city identified by a source as one of the locations where he would retrieve drugs to traffic into Billings.

In February, pinged cell phone data tracked Barger making his way east, back into Montana. Agents notified Montana Highway Patrol, and provided troopers with Bargar’s approximate location. On the morning of February 18, a trooper stopped a vehicle driving east on Interstate 90 near Reed Point for following the vehicle in front of it too closely. Its driver was later identified as Barger. He was traveling with a passenger who was later released from custody.

Narcotics agents with the task force responded and subsequently searched the vehicle. Inside, they allegedly found two loaded handguns, one of which had a round in the chamber. Documents say agents also found a safe containing cash, a paper copy of Bargar’s Montana driver’s license and “nine small bags of blue pills with markings of M30 on them.”

The bags contained approximately 9,500 pills, based off the weight recorded by investigators. The pills tested positive for cutting agents, chemicals used to dilute recreational drugs, known to be associated with fentanyl and other opioids. The pills also contained mephedrone, a synthetic amphetamine and schedule I drug. Agents submitted the pills to the Drug Enforcement Agency for more testing.

Federal prosecutors indicted Bargar in mid-March, and he is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility. Bargar faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, if he is convicted of the most serious crime, and a $10 million fine, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. His trial date is currently schedule for May 23.

A Billings couple is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to trafficking drugs, including fentanyl earlier this month. Eric Charles Swan, 44, and Elizabeth Ardelle Grace Ronshaugen, 29, admitted to carrying meth, fentanyl and heroin into Billings over a period of several months. They are scheduled to be sentenced July 1. They were carrying more than 9,000 pills containing fentanyl from Denver toward Billings at the time of their arrest in Wyoming last November.

Large seizures of fentanyl, which is entering the area generally through a trafficking network that begins with super labs in Mexico, have risen in the past year. The drug unit for the Billings Police Department seized nearly 32,000 pills of fentanyl throughout 2021, the Gazette previously reported.

Opioid overdoses have coincided, with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services telling the Gazette that emergency calls related to opioids are at an all-time high. So far in 2022, according to preliminary data, the state is averaging about 70 calls per month for opioid-related emergencies. A wave of overdoses and four fatalities due to fentanyl compelled the Blackfeet Nation to declare a state of emergency earlier this month, the Missoulian reported.

