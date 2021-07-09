Billings man killed in ATV crash in Laurel identified

A 25-year-old Billings man who was on life support for several days after an ATV crash on the Fourth of July died Thursday.

Tyler D. Trent died around 8 a.m. of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries from the wreck, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney told the Gazette on Friday.

Trent was riding on an ATV with a woman Sunday when the vehicle crashed in an alley on the 1100 block between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue in Laurel. A med flight took Trent to a Billings hospital. Mahoney said it was previously misreported that he died on the same day.

The woman who Trent was traveling with was also taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, the Gazette reported Sunday. Both alcohol and speed were considered to be factors in the crash, according to the Laurel Police Department..

A 30-year-old Billings man died July 2 when the motorcyclist he was riding collided with a sedan near Big Timber.

