Billings man killed in Big Horn County crash

A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.

The man was driving a Chevy suburban westbound near Benteen between Crow Agency and Lodge Grass at about 7 p.m. when he "drifted off the road and into the median for an unknown reason," according to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol. The driver then overcorrected and the vehicle rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the suburban and was taken to the hospital in Crow Agency, where he was declared dead.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, according to the MHP report. The man's identity has not yet been released.

