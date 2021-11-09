 Skip to main content
Billings man killed in crash near Laurel identified
Laurel fire, ambulance, HELP Flight, sheriff's deputies and Montana Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal head-on crash on I-90 near the East Laurel exit at 11 p.m. Saturday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A 55-year-old Billings man killed Saturday in a crash near Laurel has been identified.

Clifton Dale Sullenger died from multiple blunt force injuries after his vehicle collided head-on with a pickup truck on Interstate 90, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Cliff Hoffman told the Gazette on Tuesday.

Sullenger was traveling in a Hyundai Tuscon and apparently entered the interstate at the Laurel onramp, according to Montana Highway Patrol, traveling east in the westbound lanes. At around 11 p.m., Sullenger’s Hyundai crashed head-on into a GMC Sierra traveling west on the interstate, with both vehicles coming to a stop in the passing lane.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 31-year-old woman from Roundup, was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. Sullenger, who MHP reported was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Saturday’s crash occurred less than a week after three men from Laurel were killed when a semi-truck struck the SUV in which they were traveling on I-90.

More than 200 people have died on Montana’s roads so far this year, according to a preliminary count published by MHP, eclipsing 2020’s death toll of 190.

