A 74-year-old Billings man was killed Wednesday morning when the car he was driving crashed on Interstate 90 near Columbus.

The victim was traveling west on the interstate when his car for unknown reasons veered off the roadway and started to slide sideways, according a report from the Montana Highway Patrol in Stillwater County.

The car slid back into the roadway and then rolled three times become coming to rest on its roof. The driver was found dead at the scene, the MHP report said.

Investigators said the man was alone in the car, was wearing a seatbelt and that no other cars were involved.