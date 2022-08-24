Billings man killed in downtown shooting ID'd; BPD opens 7th homicide investigation for 2022

A shooting in downtown Billings over the weekend which apparently started as a road rage incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Michael Joseph Duran died of multiple gunshot wounds, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl told the Gazette on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Billings resident died of multiple gunshot wounds, Juhl said.

“The case is still being investigated," Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in an email. "Once that is completed the case will be presented to the County Attorney’s office for review and charges. If they [choose] to charge it at that time, an arrest will be made. All parties are still accounted for."

Billings police shut down a block of Fourth Avenue North on Aug. 20 after multiple shots were fired at North 32nd Street. Duran was taken to the hospital after being struck by gunfire, BPD reported via social media, where he was pronounced dead that same night. The cause of the shooting stemmed from road rage, according to preliminary evidence, between Duran and another man. The two were traveling in separate vehicles.

Photos taken of the crime scene showed abandoned vehicles behind police tape, along with spent shells in the road. BPD is heading the investigation into Duran's death.

At least nine people have died by gunfire in Billings so far this year, with BPD opening seven homicide investigations. Four people were killed in January, two of whom were teenage boys who died in separate shootings. Khoen Parker, 15, was shot in a parking lot next to the Castle Rock Middle School track, and 16-year-old Jeffery William Whitewolf was found dead of a gunshot wound at a hotel in the Heights.

Domonic Shawn Dale Morgan was shot at a local bar and died while being treated at a hospital in April. Police have identified the shooter as a 19-year-old Billings man, but no charges have been filed in connection to the shooting.

A month later, deliberate homicide charges were filed against David Antonio Rodas. Rodas, 58, allegedly shot Gwen Ann Marshall at their South Side home and fled with their son. Yellowstone County deputies and Billings police officers arrested Rodas the evening after the shooting.

Billings police officers have shot and killed three men this year, and independent investigations into their use of deadly force are still underway.

Homicides in Billings reached a 10-year high in 2020, according to BPD data. Last year ended with nine cases of homicide, both negligent and criminal.

Duran’s family has launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs. By Wednesday afternoon, donations amounted to over $8,800.