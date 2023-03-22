A man killed Monday in downtown Billings has been identified.

Salimon Frank Nava Sr., a 25-year-old from Billings, died of a single gunshot wound to the head, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Wednesday.

Gunfire in Billings has killed one person and hospitalized two others over the past four days. On Saturday, a Billings Police detective was shot during a 14-hour standoff in the Heights. On Tuesday, the day after Nava was killed, a Midtown shooting ended with a man hospitalized with a slug in his abdomen.

In the early hours of Monday morning, according to a statement from BPD Lt. Matt Lennick, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on the 200 block of North 18th Street. They found two people inside the home, one of whom was later identified as Nava. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. Police spoke with the alleged shooter, who cooperated with investigators.

Detectives with the BPD Investigations Division remained at the house throughout the day, and their investigation into the downtown homicide is still ongoing. As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made nor charges filed in connection to Nava’s death.

“At this time the initial investigation indicates that the incident is possibly connected to a domestic dispute,” Lennick wrote.

This article will be updated.