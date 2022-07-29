Billings man killed in I-90 pileup ID'd

A Billings man killed Wednesday in a four-vehicle pileup on Interstate 90 has been identified.

Uwe Rolf Krahe, 59, died of blunt force trauma in the wreck, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner told the Gazette on Friday. His sedan was totaled when an allegedly intoxicated driver collided with several vehicles near a construction zone.

Four vehicles were traveling in the left lane near mile marker 448 on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from MHP, where the interstate narrows for construction. Leading the vehicles was a semi-truck, followed by a sedan driven by Krahe and an SUV. All three were traveling slowly, MHP stated, when a 51-year-old man from Billings in a pickup truck allegedly came from behind at a higher rate of speed and crashed into the SUV and sedan.

The impact caused the SUV and sedan to spin out of control, according to the highway patrol, and the pickup truck stopped when it struck the semi-truck’s trailer. Although a passerby tried to give first aid to Krahe, he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. MHP reported he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.

The SUV was driven by a 44-year-old Billings woman who was traveling with a 14-year-old boy, both of whom were wearing seatbelts. The semi-truck was driven by a 28-year-old woman from Crow Agency. None suffered any serious injuries from the wreck.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a Billings hospital. The MHP trooper assigned to investigate the crash could not be reached for details on the severity of his injuries.

Alcohol, drugs and speeding are suspected to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation, according to MHP.

Wednesday’s wreck occurred less than two weeks after a dust cloud caused blackout conditions on I-90 outside of Hardin, with six people killed in the ensuing pileup, including two children. More than 85 people have died on Montana’s roads so far this year, according to MHP data, a decrease in fatalities when compared to this same time last year and in 2020. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in about a third of all fatal wrecks in Montana so far in 2022, according to preliminary data.