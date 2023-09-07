A Billings man died Tuesday night when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle between Billings and Huntley.

The 24-year-old’s death marks at least the fifth fatal motorcycle crash in Yellowstone County so far this year. About a third of all deadly motorcycle crashes in 2023 have occurred in or around Billings, according to data from Montana Highway Patrol.

The Billings man was riding a Kawasaki westbound on Highway 312 on Tuesday evening, according to a statement from MHP. The motorcyclist was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed. When he reached the intersection at Larimer Lane, MHP said, he hit the passenger side of an SUV turning onto Larimer.

Emergency crews pronounced to motorcyclist dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 72-year-old woman from Billings, was not injured in the crash, according to MHP. Although the crash remains under investigation, speeding and intoxication are suspected to be factors.

The majority of fatal crashes investigated in and around Billings this year have involved motorcycles. Of the 121 people killed on Montana’s roads this year, according to MHP data, 16 were motorcycles. Intoxicated driving has been a factor in more than half of those crashes, per preliminary crash reports from MHP.