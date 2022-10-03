Billings man killed in Red Lodge ATV accident ID'd

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an ATV wreck over the weekend.
Dale Robert Squires, 59, from Billings, was killed on Saturday south of Red Lodge on Highway 212. Squires died at the scene of blunt force injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The wreck occurred at mile marker 58 of Highway 212.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rob Rogers
City and County Government Reporter
City and county government reporter for the Billings Gazette.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today