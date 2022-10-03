 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings man killed in Red Lodge ATV accident ID'd

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an ATV wreck over the weekend. 

Dale Robert Squires, 59, from Billings, was killed on Saturday south of Red Lodge on Highway 212. Squires died at the scene of blunt force injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The wreck occurred at mile marker 58 of Highway 212.

