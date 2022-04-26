Billings man killed in shooting at America's Wild West identified

A Billings man shot dead over the weekend in the parking lot of a local bar has been identified.

Domonic Shawn Dale Morgan died of a single gunshot to the torso early Saturday morning, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday.

Billings police responded to a shooting at America’s Wild West on Southgate Drive at around 1 a.m., the Gazette previously reported. They identified the shooter as a 19-year-old Billings man, but did not report any arrests. The investigation remains ongoing. Photos taken by the Gazette showed dozens of people filing out of the bar and into the parking lot. Billings investigators were also inspecting a red sedan that had crashed into a nearby ditch.

Everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette on Tuesday, but no additional details could be released at this time.

Morgan’s death has been ruled a homicide, Hoffman said. Morgan was pronounced dead while he was being treated at a local hospital. A memorial for Morgan was assembled on Southgate Drive the morning after the shooting.

Morgan's death is at least the third homicide investigation conducted by the Billings Police Department so far this year.

Homicides in Billings hit a record high in 2020, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said at a press conference earlier this month. During the press conference, which centered on the department's annual crime report, St. John said weapons complaints were on an upward trend throughout 2021. Specialized BPD units alone recovered more than 350 weapons by the end of the year.

“We’re seeing a prevalence of weapons, the propensity of people to use them, and the result is we have more serious injuries out the backend of that," St. John said.

