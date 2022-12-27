Billings man killed in shooting at the Colonial apartments identified

The Billings man killed last week in a shooting at the Colonial apartments has been identified.

Troy L. Chaney died of multiple gunshot wounds Dec. 21, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl told the Gazette on Tuesday. He was 48 years old. One man was arrested on suspicion of killing Chaney, and is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Billings police responded to the shooting at the Colonial on the 200 block of South 27th Street, where they found Chaney. Crews transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead that same evening.

Melvin Joseph Pretty on Top, 24, was arrested the following day, and booked into YCDF on suspicion of deliberate homicide. As of Tuesday afternoon, Yellowstone County prosecutors had yet to file charges against Pretty on Top.

The death of Chaney, a Black man, is 17th homicide investigation opened by the Billings Police Department in 2022. People of color and Indigenous people are the majority of the homicides investigated by BPD this year. Hispanic, Native American and Black people make up about 13% of the population of Billings, according to U.S. Census data, while making up more than 75% of homicide victims in the city. Billings police officers shot and killed three people this year, a Hispanic man and two Native Americans.

In December alone, Billings officers responded to three homicides. Police found a 64-year-old man dead at his South Side home Dec. 6. Yellowstone County prosecutors have charged Nina Mel Cochran, 32, with beating and stabbing the man to death. The previous day, police found the body of a 39-year-old man stabbed to death at the Briar Patch Apartments at 1141 28th Street West. The two homicides were not related, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette, and no arrests have been made in connection to the man’s death.

On Christmas Day, a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to a post from BPD on social media, after he was shot in the South Side on Second Avenue South.