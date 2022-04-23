Billings man killed in shooting in bar parking lot

A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Billings bar.

Billings police are still investigating the death of a 29-year-old man shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. by a 19-year-old man, according to a statement posted to social media. The shooting occurred in parking lot of America's Wild West on Southgate Drive. Both men were from Billings.

Although police have identified the shooter, no arrests have been made at this time. Photos taken by the Gazette showed dozens of patrons flooding out of the bar after shots were fired. At least one person was transported to the hospital, and detectives were inspecting a red sedan that had crashed into a ditch near the scene.

Saturday's shooting is the third homicide investigation conducted by Billings police this year. Joshua D. LaForge, 34, and Dante Bezpaletz, 30, died of gunshot wounds after an apparent fight broke out between the two and a third man inside a pickup truck on the 300 block of South 37th Street in January.

Earlier that month, 15-year-old Khoen Robert Parker was shot in the Heights. About 10 minutes after police received a report of gunfire, he died from his wounds in a local hospital.

