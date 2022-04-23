 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

Billings man killed in shooting in bar parking lot

  • 0

A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Billings bar.

Wild West shooting

A man was transported to a Billings hospital after a 1 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of America's Wild West at 4910 Southgate Drive. A vehicle involved in the incident crashed into a ditch near the popular bar.

Billings police are still investigating the death of a 29-year-old man shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. by a 19-year-old man, according to a statement posted to social media. The shooting occurred in parking lot of America's Wild West on Southgate Drive. Both men were from Billings. 

Wild West shooting

A man was transported to a Billings hospital after a 1 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of America's Wild West at 4910 Southgate Drive. A vehicle involved in the incident crashed into a ditch near the popular bar.

Although police have identified the shooter, no arrests have been made at this time. Photos taken by the Gazette showed dozens of patrons flooding out of the bar after shots were fired. At least one person was transported to the hospital, and detectives were inspecting a red sedan that had crashed into a ditch near the scene.

Saturday's shooting is the third homicide investigation conducted by Billings police this year. Joshua D. LaForge, 34, and Dante Bezpaletz, 30, died of gunshot wounds after an apparent fight broke out between the two and a third man inside a pickup truck on the 300 block of South 37th Street in January.

People are also reading…

Earlier that month, 15-year-old Khoen Robert Parker was shot in the Heights. About 10 minutes after police received a report of gunfire, he died from his wounds in a local hospital.

0 Comments
0
1
1
2
5

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News