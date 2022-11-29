Billings man killed in South Side shooting identified

The Yellowstone County coroner has identified the Billings man killed Sunday night in a South Side shooting, but police have made no arrests in connection to his death.

Randall Richard James Jr., 26, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl told the Gazette on Tuesday. James died after a fight broke out among a group of people on Second Avenue South, and ended with multiple shots fired, according to a statement from the Billings Police Department.

“The need to provide accurate information to the public caused a delay in the information that could be released in this case, but it is important to be factual for the integrity of the case, as well as out of respect for the individuals involved or affected,” BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said.

Billings officers responded to the 4000 block of Second Avenue South at around 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 27. They found James and several others in the area. First responders pronounced James dead at the scene. Police found another man with a gunshot wound a few blocks south on the 100 block of Hallowell Lane, and he was taken to a Billings hospital.

The investigation into James’s death spanned about 17 hours, Lennick said, and police have spoken to several witnesses, including the person who fired the fatal shot. In the moments before the shooting, that person was watching a fight erupt between a group of three people and one other person. Among the group of four, Lennick said, was James. During the fight, someone produced a gun and fired.

The person witnessing the fight then brought out their own firearm, thinking someone was getting assaulted, and approached the group. He opened fire, fatally wounding James and injuring the second man. One man fled from the area, but police have spoken to everyone else involved in the shooting.

Investigators have recovered both weapons used, Lennick said, one of which was a handgun. Lennick could not comment on the injured man’s condition, but said he was still in the hospital as of Monday.

