Billings man killed in West End hit-and-run identified

The Billings man killed Thursday in a hit-and-run in the West End of Billings has been identified as Dorian Kevin Ogden.
Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told The Gazette on Friday that Ogden, 31, died of blunt force trauma after a pickup truck struck him at a crosswalk at the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Central Avenue.
The pickup truck, driven by a 19-year-old man from Billings, was traveling westbound on Central Avenue, according to a statement from the Billings Police Department. A witness told police that Ogden was crossing the street at the intersection when east and westbound traffic had the green light. The truck hit Ogden at around 8:45 p.m., and the driver left the scene.
By the time first responders arrived, Ogden had already died of his injuries. Police stopped the pickup about two miles southeast of the crash, The Gazette previously reported. Both speed and alcohol are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.
In early August, two men were charged with multiple felonies after a crash that ended with the death of 19-year-old Alexus Pyle. Payton Hunter was charged with three counts of felony criminal endangerment, and Justin Kip Bighair faces the same three charges, plus one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence. The two were driving separate vehicles that collided in downtown Billings Aug. 3. Pyle who was traveling with Hunter, died at the scene.
In July, a 21-year-old Hardin man pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide following a crash in the West End. Klay Michael Wacker allegedly blew through a stop sign, according to court documents, while driving under the influence. He hit a van driven by James Granbois, who died of blunt force trauma.