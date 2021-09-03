Billings man killed in West End hit-and-run identified

The Billings man killed Thursday in a hit-and-run in the West End of Billings has been identified as Dorian Kevin Ogden.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told The Gazette on Friday that Ogden, 31, died of blunt force trauma after a pickup truck struck him at a crosswalk at the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Central Avenue.

The pickup truck, driven by a 19-year-old man from Billings, was traveling westbound on Central Avenue, according to a statement from the Billings Police Department. A witness told police that Ogden was crossing the street at the intersection when east and westbound traffic had the green light. The truck hit Ogden at around 8:45 p.m., and the driver left the scene.

By the time first responders arrived, Ogden had already died of his injuries. Police stopped the pickup about two miles southeast of the crash, The Gazette previously reported. Both speed and alcohol are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.