Billings man killed Sunday before midtown standoff identified

SWAT team shouts instructions to suspect refusing to come out of house.
Active shooter in midtown

Police surround 1207 Burlington Avenue behind the Albertsons off of 12th Street West and Grand Avenue for an active shooter around 7 p.m. on Sunday night. Several gunshots have been fired. SWAT team members arrived and ambulances and firetrucks are on standby at the scene.

The man killed Sunday in an apparent carjacking that preceded a seven-hour standoff in midtown Billings has been identified.

Carlos Delao, 45, was shot and killed on the 1200 block of Avenue F on Sunday, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said. After shooting Deloa, the suspect in the homicide allegedly stole his vehicle and broke into a home on Burlington Avenue. The ensuing standoff with police ended early Monday morning.

Detectives with the Billings Police Department finished processing the crime scene on Burlington Avenue on Tuesday, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette in an email, but charges against the suspect still had not been filed as of Wednesday morning.

Sunday's shooting was the first homicide investigation launched by BPD this year. Last year, the department investigated 17 homicides. 

This article will be updated.

