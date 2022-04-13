Billings man missing since Monday found dead

A Billings man has been found dead after he went missing Monday night.

Police called off the search for Roger Kephart, 88, Wednesday morning after he was found dead near the City College campus near his home.

"Sadly, Mr. Kephart has been located deceased," said a tweet from the Billings Police Department Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. "His body was located by a group of volunteers near the 500 block of Shiloh Rd. The BPD is investigating, however at this time there is nothing that appears suspicious. The family thanks everyone for their concern."

Kephart went missing Monday evening a little after 8 p.m. and just before a massive snow storm began to cover the region in record breaking snow and frigid temperatures. He reportedly suffered from dementia and it was believed he wandered from his home in nothing but long johns and a flannel shirt.

On Tuesday police and fire were searching the area on foot and on ATVs with the aid of infrared drones to no avail.

The missing and endangered person advisory was cancelled Wednesday morning at 9:43 a.m., but did not specify Kephart's condition at the time.

"Roger has been located. Billings Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance," read an email

Emergency vehicles were called to the Community College area near Kephart's last known location Wednesday morning.

