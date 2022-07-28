Billings man pleads guilty to child sex abuse

A Billings man admitted Thursday to trying to coax who he thought was a 12-year-old girl into sex.

Garrett Alan Lee, 25, pleaded guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to one count of sexual abuse of children. He is one of more than a dozen men in and around Billings charged in the past year with trying to arrange for sex with children online.

Lee started exchanging messages via a social media app with someone who identified themselves as an underage girl in April of this year. He immediately started asking if she wanted to have sex with him, according to court documents. Two days after he started speaking with her, he arranged to meet with her in Billings. When Lee drove to that location, Billings police officers arrested him.

He's remained in custody at YCDF on a $100,000 bond since his April 14 arrest, and initially pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse of children. A plea agreement was submitted in district court Wednesday in which he admitted to the charge.

District Court Judge Colette Davies scheduled Lee’s sentencing for Sept. 8 at his change of plea hearing Thursday. Lee could be sentenced up to 100 years in prison without the eligibility of parole for the first 25 of those years. By admitting to the child sex abuse charge, Lee was also found violating his probation from a previous burglary sentence.

Local and federal investigations into men in Billings attempting to meet with children for sex have let to multiple arrests, starting in the fall of last year when a sting operation resulted in nine men charged with child sex abuse. In the past two weeks, four men have appeared in Yellowstone County District Court on allegations of trying to have sex with who they believed to be children.