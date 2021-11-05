 Skip to main content
Billings’ man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting five-year-old

A Billings man pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault Friday in front of Yellowstone District Judge Ashley Harada.

Stephen Nicholas Wallowing, 22, admitted that in 2015 he compelled a five-year-old girl to touch him inappropriately on two different occasions in Billings.

Sentencing will be set for a later date. Because the victim is less than 16-years-old both, counts carry a sentence of not less than four years and more than 100 years, and a fine up to $50,000.

