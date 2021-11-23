Billings man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor

A Billings man appearing before Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr on Tuesday admitted to sexually assaulting a girl younger than 16-years-old.

Glenn Charles Smith pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault. Smith had been charged in January with one count of rape as well, but the more serious charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement with the county attorney’s office.

Smith admitted he touched the girl inappropriately over her clothes. Smith had admitted in an interview in January to molesting the girl, charges stated.

A special sentencing will be set by Fehr at a later date. Smith faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of four years plus a possible fine of $50,000.

