Billings man pleads guilty to two shootings in 2021

A Billings man pleaded guilty Thursday to two shootings, which occurred in less than two weeks in 2021.

Johnathan Chase Clark, 23, admitted to firing shots while traveling on Interstate 90 at another vehicle and shooting several rounds near the skate park on South 27th Avenue in Billings. He was initially charged last year with four felonies connected to the shootings in Yellowstone County District Court.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to a weapons complaint June 2, 2021 near mile marker 447, at the South Billings Boulevard exit. A deputy spoke with a man who said he and two others turned onto the interstate westbound in a pickup truck when a black Chrysler started tailgating them, according to charging documents. The driver of the Chrysler was later identified as Clark. The Chrysler passed the truck and slowed down. The driver of the pickup truck then passed the Chrysler and, charging documents say, raised his middle finger at Clark.

Yellowstone County prosecutors alleged Clark responded by pulling out a handgun and firing several shots at the pickup truck before pulling off the interstate and turning around to head east on I-90. The driver of the pickup truck followed him to the 27th Street exit, where they called 911. The deputy noted bullet damage to the pickup truck’s fender and on the rim of one of its tires.

Another Yellowstone County deputy met with Clark two days later after running the license plate number from the Chrysler. Clark said the travelers in the pickup truck were making obscene gestures at him while he was driving on I-90 on June 2, but he denied firing any shots at them. He told the deputy that he did own a handgun and a rifle, but he did not have them in his vehicle that day.

Officers with the Billings Police Department met with Clark two weeks later after the rear window of his vehicle had apparently been shot out by gunfire, according to charging documents. Police responded to a shooting earlier that day at 13 South 27th Street. Witnesses who were at the skate park told investigators they saw two vehicles pull up next to each other in the parking lot, a car and a SUV. They saw a man get out of the car and several people get out of the SUV, and a fight soon broke out. The man who stepped out of the car pulled out a hand gun and fired one shot at the SUV, and one person from the SUV returned fire with one round from a handgun. Everyone then got back into their vehicles and drove away.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed the man in the car, later identified as Clark, pulling out a handgun in the parking lot and firing one round before the other man shot back at him, according to court documents.

Clark met with officers at a local car wash that day, at first he said he’d been shot at while driving by the skate park. He eventually changed his story, saying he was at the skate park with a friend when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot with three men in it. An exchange of words led Clark to get a handgun from his vehicle and pointing it at the three, one of whom was also carrying a handgun. After the two opened fire at each other, Clark said he got into his vehicle and drove off, accidentally firing another round into his floorboard.

After searching his vehicle, police found a 9mm round on the floorboard, a handgun with 12 rounds loaded in its magazine and what looked like a bullet fragment.

Clark pleaded guilty to one count of criminal endangerment and one count of assault with a weapon Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court after reaching an agreement with prosecutors. As part of the agreement, felonies for criminal endangerment and criminal mischief will be dismissed. His sentencing is scheduled to take place May 2. Clark will be required to register as a violent offender following his sentencing.

Cases of assault with a weapon in Billings for 2021 increased by over 76% compared to the previous year, according to BPD data. Assaults with a weapon totaled 393 separate reports last year. The increase in assaults contributed to an overall rise in violent crime in the city over the past two years.

Gun violence has claimed the lives of at least five people in Billings so far this year, and police have responded to at least eight shootings, per statements posted to social media by BPD. Most recently, a shooting put a man in the hospital and closed down a South Side residential block March 1.

