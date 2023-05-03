A Billings man pleaded no contest Tuesday to killing a woman at their home on the South Side last year.

David Antonio Rodas Sr., according to documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court, is claiming to have no memory of the day he shot and killed Gwen Marshall, but knows there is enough evidence to prove as much.

In late May 2022 deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible suicide at a trailer park home on Stone Street. Inside the home, they found the body of Marshall, a 48-year-old woman and the mother of Rodas’ 12-year-old son. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, prompting a homicide investigation.

Deputies found two vehicles at the Stone Street property, court documents said, one of which was registered to Rodas. He was named as a person of interest in the investigation, along with his older son David Antonio Rodas Jr. A day after deputies found Marshall’s body, officers with the Billings Police Department responded to a man behaving erratically in the Heights, wandering into traffic and screaming at people. Officers arrested the man, later identified as Rodas Sr. on Wicks Lane near a walk-in clinic.

YCSO personnel assisted BPD in the arrest, according to court documents, and when they identified Rodas as a suspect in Marshall’s death, he violently tried to escape custody. Crews eventually took him to Billings Clinic, where a toxicology test determined he had methamphetamine in his system.

That same day, detectives with the sheriff’s office found Rodas’ 12-year-old son with Rodas Jr. at an apartment on Broadwater Avenue. Rodas Jr., court documents said, refused to cooperate with detectives, and the younger boy was placed in protective custody.

During a forensic interview, according to court documents, the boy said he was in his room at the Stone Street home when he heard gunshots. His father then came into the room and told them they needed to leave.

Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Rodas with deliberate homicide, and he has remained in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility for nearly a year on a $750,000 bond. With his trial scheduled for May, Rodas reached a plea agreement with prosecutors Tuesday.

Rodas pleaded nolo contendere before District Judge Michael Moses on Tuesday. In exchange for his no contest plea, prosecutors are recommending he be sentenced to 70 years in prison for deliberate homicide, plus an additional 10 years for using a weapon. In Montana, deliberate homicide comes with the possibility of up to 100 years in prison.

Law enforcement responded to 16 homicides in Yellowstone County last year, according to preliminary data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, the majority of which were investigated by the Billings Police Department. While homicides in the county dropped compared to the record-setting 19 in 2020, violent deaths last year were well above the 10-year average.

Yellowstone County as seen at least six homicides in 2023, and prosecutors have filed criminal charges in connection to half of those cases. Most recently, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed late last month at a carnival east of downtown Billings. BPD detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.