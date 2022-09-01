Billings man pleads no contest to killings his mother

A Billings man admitted Thursday to stabbing his mother to death in the midst of a mental health crisis last year.

Jonah Dean Bergman pleaded no contest in Yellowstone County District Court to one count of mitigated deliberate homicide, with a weapons enhancement. The 29-year-old appeared in person before District Judge Rod Souza, with members of his family watching the hearing via teleconference.

“I wanted to thank you [Judge Souza] for letting me see my family, and I wanted to apologize to you and the Billings Police Department for what I’ve put you through, and my family,” Bergman said at the hearing’s conclusion.

Billings police received a report of a trespass from a hotel on Main Street on Dec. 4, 2021, according to an updated charging affidavit filed in August of this year. On their way to the hotel, a report came of a man who walked into a Main Street gas station who bought a pack of cigarettes and stole a lighter. A gas station employee told police the man had blood on his shirt.

An officer found a man, later identified as Bergman, a few blocks north of the gas station later that same day. The officer saw what appeared to be blood on Bergman’s shirt and hands. When he asked Bergman where the blood came from, Bergman said he just stabbed and killed his mother.

Police took Bergman into custody, and went to his home address on the 1200 block of Claim Jumper Lane. An officer could see a woman through a window into the house. She was face-down on the floor. When first responders entered the house, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene. A kitchen knife was lying near her body. The county coroner later identified the woman as Cynthia Cook, Bergman’s mother. She died from multiple stab wounds.

In the weeks after his arrest, a clinical psychologist evaluated Bergman several times. The psychologist diagnosed Bergman with moderate to severe schizophrenia, with some of the symptoms including unstable mood and paranoid delusions.

County prosecutors initially charged Berman with deliberate homicide. At his first appearance in court, Bergman attempted to plead guilty before the presiding judge advised him to first consult with his attorney. Natasha Hammack, a public defender, represented Bergman.

Following his no contest plea, the court immediately ordered that Bergman be taken to Montana State Hospital. He will undergo further evaluations at MSP, per the agreement he and Hammack reached with county prosecutors. Depending on the outcome of those evaluations, prosecutors will recommend a 50-year sentence either in a Department of Health and Human Services facility, or Montana State Prison.

In January, District Judge Michael Moses committed a Billings man to 75 years within DPHHS after he pleaded no contest to killing his mother. Moses cited statements from defense attorneys, prosecutors and mental health professionals in declaring that Beau Daniel Papin, diagnosed with schizophrenia, was in no condition to realize the severity or consequences of his crimes.

Papin is serving his sentence at a secure MSH facility in Warm Springs. While state mental health experts can determine whether he can live in a correctional facility without harming himself or others, the decision to transfer him will ultimately fall on Yellowstone County District Court.

A sentencing date for Bergman has not been set. He has been in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility since his arrest in December 2021.