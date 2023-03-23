A man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court to accusations of beating a woman to death in her Midtown Billings home.

Terrell Lee Spottedwolf Sr., 30, has been charged with one count of deliberate homicide, with county prosecutors alleging he killed Susan LaForge last month. District Judge Colette B. Davies set his bond at $1 million during Spottedwolf’s arraignment.

LaForge’s 12-year-old son allegedly finding his mother’s body in a suitcase at their home on the 1600 block of 12th Street West magnifies the brutality of the charge, Yellowstone County Attorney Arielle Dean said in court,

The boy called police Feb. 28, court documents said, saying he was afraid the body he found was his mother. Emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene, and an autopsy determined she suffered blunt force trauma to her head and arms.

BPD detectives remained at the house for more than 24 hours after receiving a search warrant. They allegedly found blood inside the master bedroom, where shelves and a large mirror were broken. A bloodied mop was also in the room, court documents said, which had a heavy scent of cleaning products. A trail of blood went from the bedroom to the kitchen, and detectives allegedly recovered a pair of size-11 shoes marked with blood.

Inside a nearby trash can were broken glass, a clump of black hair and a blood-stained towel, among other items, according to charging documents. A witness allegedly told police LaForge and her boyfriend, later identified as Spottedwolf, were arguing two days prior.

On March 1, BPD asked the public for assistance in finding Spottedwolf, and arrested him two days later. During their investigation, police found LaForge’s truck abandoned in a nearby parking lot. Surveillance footage showed someone parking the truck there Feb. 27, then walking toward Shooters Bar on Avenue D.

Spottedwolf agreed to give a statement to detectives, according to court documents, saying he and LaForge did have an argument Feb. 26, so he left the 12th Street West home. He told detectives he returned the following day, but was worried when he could not find LaForge. Spottedwolf drove LaForge’s truck to a friend’s house to look for her. He allegedly told police he then went to Shooters, and after leaving received threatening text messages regarding LaForge’s death.

He denied hurting LaForge, court documents said, but also said he lost his cell phone. When asked about his shoe size, Spottedwolf allegedly told officers he wore sizes 10.5 to 11. BPD detectives noted, according to charging documents, that Spottedwolf said he received text messages about LaForge’s death a day before her body was found. Spottedwolf has remained in Yellowstone County Detention Facility since his arrest on March 3.

If convicted of deliberate homicide, Spottedwolf could be sentenced up to a lifetime in prison.