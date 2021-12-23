 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by TDS Fiber
Billings man pleads not guilty to multiple charges of rape and assualt
0 Comments

Billings man pleads not guilty to multiple charges of rape and assualt

  • 0
scales of justice

A Billings man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a series of rape and assault charges.

Mark Lewis Koelzer, 30, faces two charges of aggravated rape, along with felony counts of strangulation, assault and theft.

In November, Billings police responded to a welfare check at a Billings residence, according to court documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court. Following their subsequent investigation, Koelzer is alleged to have abused the survivor over a period of several months.

During that time, court documents say he allegedly raped, choked and stubbed out cigarettes on the woman. Both police and medical personnel noted signs of trauma during their examinations.

Yellowstone County prosecutors requested that Koelzer’s bail be set at $200,000, considering the severity of the charges and his prior convictions, which include felony theft in Yellowstone County in 2015. District Court Judge Rod Souza granted that request.

Koelzer’s next hearing is scheduled for February 2022. If convicted of aggravated rape, he faces up to life in prison, along with a $50,000 fine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Flying' Santa's bring festive cheer to children at hospitals in Rome

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News