Billings man pleads not guilty to multiple charges of rape and assualt

A Billings man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a series of rape and assault charges.

Mark Lewis Koelzer, 30, faces two charges of aggravated rape, along with felony counts of strangulation, assault and theft.

In November, Billings police responded to a welfare check at a Billings residence, according to court documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court. Following their subsequent investigation, Koelzer is alleged to have abused the survivor over a period of several months.

During that time, court documents say he allegedly raped, choked and stubbed out cigarettes on the woman. Both police and medical personnel noted signs of trauma during their examinations.

Yellowstone County prosecutors requested that Koelzer’s bail be set at $200,000, considering the severity of the charges and his prior convictions, which include felony theft in Yellowstone County in 2015. District Court Judge Rod Souza granted that request.

Koelzer’s next hearing is scheduled for February 2022. If convicted of aggravated rape, he faces up to life in prison, along with a $50,000 fine.

