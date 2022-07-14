Billings man pleads not guilty to pulling gun on police officer

A Billings man pleaded not guilty Thursday to allegations he pulled a gun on a police officer earlier this week.

Benjamin Carl Tedlund, 30, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with assault with a weapon, a felony, and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor. Tedlund was on probation for previous conviction at the time of his arrest.

An officer with the Billings Police Department responded to a complaint Monday from someone who wanted a transient man moved off a property on the 600 block of North 26th Street. While the officer was speaking to the man, Tedlund and a woman approached, according to charging documents. Tedlund allegedly started badgering the officer, saying he knew the transient man and was angry that the officer was forcing him to move.

Tedlund was allegedly yelling at the officer and calling her foul names. The officer asked for Tedlund’s name and grabbed his wrist to keep him from walking away, court documents said. Tedlund allegedly yanked his arm away, reached into his pants and pulled out a handgun. He racked the gun and ran away. The officer called for backup.

During their search of the area, police found Tedlund at North Park. He was allegedly carrying one semi-automatic handgun loaded with a magazine carrying nine rounds. Tedlund had a bag, inside of which was a machete and another magazine with 10 rounds. Police also found an ammo box with an additional 25 rounds in the bag, according to charging documents. Tedlund was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility that same day, and the investigation into the call is ongoing.

District Court Judge Colette Davies set Tedlund’s bond at $50,000 at his arraignment Thursday. He was given a deferred sentenced in April 2021 for violating an order of protection, and Yellowstone County prosecutors will petition the court to revoke that deferment. As of Thursday, Tedlund remained in custody at YCDF.

If convicted of assault with a weapon, Tedlund could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison and forced to pay a fine of up to $50,000. A conviction for obstructing an officer comes with up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.

