Billings man pleads not guilty to raping 16-year-old
Billings man pleads not guilty to raping 16-year-old

Joseph Wallette Booking Photo

Joseph Wallette was charged with one count rape. Charges allege he raped a 16-year-old girl in 2019. 

 AJ Etherington

A 40-year-old Billings man has pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to raping a girl at his house in July 2019.

According to charges, Joseph Norman Wallette is alleged to have raped the girl at a Lake Elmo Drive residence. She was 16 years old at the time.

Wallette is currently being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

