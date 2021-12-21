Billings man pleads not guilty to raping 16-year-old

A 40-year-old Billings man has pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to raping a girl at his house in July 2019.
According to charges, Joseph Norman Wallette is alleged to have raped the girl at a Lake Elmo Drive residence. She was 16 years old at the time.
Wallette is currently being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
AJ Etherington
Public Safety Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today