Billings man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing a child

A Billings man pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Eugene Herbert, 34, made his initial appearance before Judge Michael Moses.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation was alerted to internet conversations Herbert was having with a 13-year-old girl out of state in June. DCI alleged Herbert posed as an underage girl online, creating a friendship with the girl before asking her to send him explicit videos of her engaging in sex acts, charges stated.

Herbert allegedly had multiple conversations with the girl requesting she send nude videos. At one point, he asked if the girl, identified as Jane Doe in charges, would be his “bad girl”. Multiple times she said "no" to his requests but eventually the girl would send four explicit videos, court documents stated.

When the girl demanded Herbert stop texting her, he allegedly threatened to send the videos to her family and friends. She threatened to kill herself because of the threat, charges stated.

“Then you won’t mind if I show people the stuff you sent me,” Herbert allegedly responded before adding, “Just stop lying and send me the videos!!”

In an interview with investigators, Herbert allegedly admitted to posing as a 14-year-old girl to gain Jane Doe’s trust. He said when Doe asked him to stop his response was to “try harder and continue asking,” charges alleged.

Herbert also allegedly gave investigators access to a locked folder on his cell phone containing multiple folders named after the usernames of victims he had received child pornography from.

“[L]aw enforcement personnel located numerous subfolders, all containing child sex abuse material,” charges stated. “Each folder was named after the username of the particular victim from which the Defendant received the child sexual abuse material.”

Charges also alleged Herbert had been in trouble for similar child sex abuse in the past. In 2008, Herbert was investigated for allegedly downloading and viewing child porn from a peer-to-peer network. Charges stated Herbert admitted to viewing the material but he was not prosecuted at the time.

In 2019, Herbert was the subject of another investigation where he allegedly sent child porn to an undercover investigator. And federal investigators are currently looking into Herbert’s alleged distribution of child porn in Michigan.

The state asked the judge to set bail at $200,000 and subject Herbert to GPS monitoring. He’s also not to have contact with minors and to avoid locations where minors congregate.

Herbert’s private attorney asked the judge to release him on his own recognizance. He argued Herbert has a family, home and business in Billings, that he was not a flight risk and assessed as a low risk to the community. Herbert’s attorney did not object to GPS monitoring or barred contact with minors.

In the end, Moses set bail at $50,000 while barring contact with minors and places where they congregate. Moses did not order GPS monitoring citing the fact the alleged victim lives far out of state.

“The affidavit outlines some serious concerns that the community needs to be concerned about,” Moses said while ordering bail. “And that you need to be concerned about, Mr. Herbert.”