Billings man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting a child

A Billings man was arraigned in court Wednesday on two counts of sexually assaulting a child over the course of several years.

Dale Loren Jones, 57, was the third man this week to plead not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to sex crimes against children.

Jones allegedly sexually assaulted a child several times, starting when the victim was seven years old, according to charging documents. The victim’s mother reported the abuse to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in August 2021.

The same day, Jones allegedly also called DPHHS and said he had been sexually abusing the victim. The charges followed an interview between the victim and a Yellowstone County child advocate, charging documents say. The investigation remained ongoing when charges were filed April 22.

Jones appeared in court Wednesday from Yellowstone County Detention Facility via teleconference. Prosecutors asked for bond to be set at $150,000. Billings attorney Paul Chaon, representing Jones, asked that he be released on his own recognizance. Jones proved that he is not a flight risk, as he remained in Billings while charges against him were pending, and he is currently in treatment that would be disrupted by remaining in jail, Chaon said.

Standing Master Bradley Kneeland set Jones’ bond at $10,000. Should he make bail, he is required to avoid all contact with the victim or any witnesses involved in the charges. Kneeland’s decision came after speaking with District Judge Jessica Fehr, who is presiding over the case.

If convicted on either count of sexual assault, Jones faces a possibility of between four and 100 years in Montana State Prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Jones’ appearance in court came a day after two men pleaded not guilty to child rape charges in separate cases. Gary Richard Jones, 31, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent, with prosecutors alleging that he sexually abused a child under age 10.

Adam Michael Seery, 22, pleaded not guilty to 40 sex crimes, including sexual intercourse without consent, child sex abuse and felonious sexual assault. He allegedly confessed to Phoenix police in November 2021 that he raped a girl under age 16 over a period of several years in Billings and Colorado. Judge Fehr set his bond at $750,000.

