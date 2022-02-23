Billings man pleads not guilty to South Side stabbing

A Billings man pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to stabbing a man in the South Side over the weekend.

Javier Timothy Contreraz, 24, was charged with assault with a weapon Tuesday after his arrest Feb. 19. Charging documents allege that Contreraz stabbed a man several times while trying to gain access to the victim’s vehicle.

Billings police initially responded Saturday to a reported shooting at the intersection of South 38th Street and Second Avenue South, court documents say. They found a man standing in the road near a wrecked vehicle who had multiple injuries. While being treated at a Billings hospital, the man gave a statement to officers through a translator.

He told police that he was standing outside a home in the South Side when a stranger walked up to him. An argument began, and the stranger pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, who ran to his vehicle and tried to drive away. The man jumped on the hood of the vehicle, and the victim drove in reverse until crashing at South 38th Street and Second Avenue South. The man who allegedly stabbed the victim fell off the vehicle, and then went to a nearby residence. It was then that police reached the intersection, documents say.

Investigators recovered surveillance footage from a residence on the 200 block of South 38th Street that same night. The footage showed a vehicle pull up to a home on South 38th Street driven by the victim with several passengers, all of whom leave the vehicle except for the driver. A man, later identified as Contreraz is then seen walking toward the vehicle, according to court documents. Audio recovered from the recording picked up Contreraz allegedly demanding that the victim open the trunk of the vehicle. The vehicle then backs up and out of the frame of the camera, with Contreraz on top of it, and out of the frame of the camera. Contreraz is then seen running into the home on South 38th Street.

Responding officers found Contreraz standing in front yard of the residence. He told the officers that he, the alleged victim and two others were driving around Billings together earlier in the night. After he asked to be dropped off at home, he told officers that he wanted to grab something out of the vehicle. In a subsequent statement given to police, he said he threatened the victim with a knife to get access to a bag he had left in the vehicle. Contreraz said the victim pulled out a firearm and fired one round.

None of the officers found evidence to indicate any firearm was used in the struggle, documents say. Prior to his arrest, police found a small ice pick during a pat search of Contreraz. They also found a folding knife inside the vehicle on the driver’s side. The investigation into the stabbing is still ongoing.

Standing Master Laurie Grygiel set Contreraz’s bond at $5,000 during his arraignment Wednesday. He has no prior convictions for violent crimes. Should he make bail, Grygiel required that he be monitored by GPS.

If convicted of assault with a weapon, a felony, Contreraz faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 12.

The same night of the alleged stabbing, Billings police responded to a man shot in the West End. The man survived the shooting, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department, but no arrests were made.

Violence has claimed the lives of five people in Billings so far this year, more than halfway toward equaling last year's nine reported homicides. Investigations are still ongoing into the shooting deaths of four people, two of whom were teegage boys. A BPD officer shot and killed a man last week who brandished a weapon that turned out to be a pellet gun. Officer Brett Hilde did not have his body cam activated at the time of the shooting but police say the man pointed the pellet gun at multiple passersby and Hilde himself before the officer fired eight times killing the man.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.