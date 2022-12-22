Billings man previously charged with kidnapping and assault again facing similar charges

A Billings man charged earlier this year with assault and kidnapping is facing similar charges following his release from custody.

Jason Matthew Webb, 40, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with a total of seven felonies and two misdemeanors in two separate cases since August 2022. Most recently, Webb is accused of beating and threatening a woman at gun point while keeping her against her will at a Billings residence earlier this month.

Officers with the Billings Police Department arrested Webb on a $100,000 warrant issued Aug. 11. He was charged the same day with burglary, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, assault with a weapon and tampering with evidence. Webb broke into a woman’s home on the South Side and stole several items on March 24, county prosecutors alleged. Four days later, according to court documents, he again broke into the house and attacked the woman.

During the assault, Webb allegedly struck the woman several times, keeping her from escaping for several hours. He threatened the woman with a hunting knife, charging documents said, and refused to leave until the woman agreed to take back her account of the burglary and not report the assault to police.

Webb pleaded not guilty to the accusations Aug. 18, at his arraignment before District Judge Rod Souza. He made bail soon after.

On Dec. 15, according to charging documents, Webb again held a woman at her home overnight against her will. Webb allegedly destroyed the woman’s phone and attacked her. Following the assault, court documents said, Webb pointed pistol at the woman and threatened her life before he left.

Police allegedly spoke with the woman at a Billings hospital while she was being treated for her injuries. Investigators later confirmed the handgun Webb used to threaten the woman, per charging documents, was reported stolen in April 2021.

County prosecutors charged Webb with kidnapping, two counts of assault and theft on Thursday, and Judge Souza signed a $250,000 warrant for Webb’s arrest. He was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility the same day. Webb is scheduled to be arraigned on the latest charges Friday.

If convicted of either count of kidnapping, Webb could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. In Montana, a person convicted of assault with a weapon faces up to 20 years in prison.

Webb has previously been sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court for robbery and felony DUI, according to Department of Corrections records.