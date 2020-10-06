Billings man receives Heritage Keeper Award

James Southworth, of Billings, was among three people who recently received the Montana Historical Society’s Heritage Keeper Award, given for exemplary commitment, effort and impact in identifying and preserving Montana’s historical and cultural heritage for current and future generations.

Southworth, along with Jerry Hanley, of Maiden, and Patricia Lewis, of Boulder, were nominated for their dedicated commitment to projects that went beyond the requirements of professional employment. The Montana Historical Society’s Board of Trustees recently voted unanimously to present the awards to the three nominees.

Southworth, an author, bluegrass musician, avid genealogist and raconteur, is known throughout Montana for his love for the state, his volunteer work and his family homesteading tales. His writings and storytelling focuses on his family’s experiences in Hope Valley just north of Park City, especially those of his grandmother, Lizzie.

He also participated in a joint oral history project between the Montana Historical Society and the Homesteading National Monument of America in Nebraska. The interview is in the MHS permanent collection to be used by researchers who seek insight into the lives and experiences of homesteaders.