Billings man sentenced for aiding in arson

As part of a plea agreement filed March 31, 2020, Dolan stated in writing that he drove Felipa Ramirez to a Walmart, “where she purchased paint thiner [sic] and a sprayer, which I knew would be used to commit arson.”

After dropping off Ramirez, he wrote, Dolan did not try to stop her from burning down James’ house or tell authorities about the arson.

Dolan, who has convictions in Musselshell, Silver Bow and Yellowstone counties for possession, burglary and assault, initially denied the charges, saying that he didn’t learn about Ramirez’s intentions until after she set the house on fire.

The two-year sentence, issued by District Judge Jessica Fehr, will run concurrent with Dolan’s prior sentencing to four years in the Montana Department of Corrections for violating parole and failing to register as a violent offender. According to sentencing documents, the court has recommended that Dolan be eligible for pre-release.

Both James and Ramirez will have their next day in court in February 2021. In June of this year, the court approved a joinder of their cases, hearing both Ramirez’s charge of arson and James’ charge of soliciting that arson on the same date and docket.

According to terms of his plea agreement, the court will not seek restitution for the destruction in the fire against Dolan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.