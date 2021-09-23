Billings man sentenced for his part in deadly 2019 robbery in Ballantine

Charlie Reimers was sentenced to 20 years with the Department of Corrections, with 15 years suspended, Thursday after a nearly one-hour hearing recounted his role in a deadly armed robbery at a Ballantine motel that left Carl Archer Jr. dead.
A clean-cut Reimers appeared before Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr. It was his second sentencing hearing after the first was rescheduled after he was arrested for a meth-related DUI this summer while released from jail.
Reimers pleaded guilty to robbery by accountability as part of a plea deal in December of 2020. His cooperation throughout the case helped corroborate evidence and secure the conviction last week of one of his accomplices, China Davis, for murder, and compelled a homicide plea deal from Eder earlier this year. Reimers is the first of the trio to be sentenced.
Reimers had originally been charged with deliberate homicide by accountability, along with Eder, but the charges were reduced after it became clear Reimers played little role in planning or conducting the robbery besides supplying a .410 shotgun and driving the getaway van. Reimers had been consistent with his statements about the night, said Yellowstone County Detective Sergeant Frank Fritz.
Reimers was recruited by Eder on Nov. 2, 2019 to rob Archer, Fritz told the courtroom. He gave Eder a .410 shotgun and drove him to Ballantine. Reimers was unaware that Davis — who was with Archer that night and planning the robbery with Eder via phone — had told Eder to “get the gun."
Fritz testified to surveillance footage showing Reimers driving a van up to a gas station in front of the motel. In the video, Eder gets out of the van and walks behind the gas station. A separate camera focused on the motel shows Eder with a shotgun behind is back walking to Archer’s room. Eder walks into darkness towards a room with a lighted window, he opens the door and goes inside.
Seconds later he runs from the room, climbs into the van and Reimers drives away. Then Davis and another woman run from the room. While in the room, Eder shot Archer in the face with the shotgun.
As Reimers and Eder fled, Davis called Eder to come back to get her and the meth she had taken from the room, but Reimers refused to return.
"What do you think was the motivator behind this entire scenario?,” Deputy County Attorney Paul Vestal asked Detective Fritz.
“The robbery of the drugs,” he responded flatly.
After the robbery, Reimers tried to hide his van at a friend’s house, Fritz said, but he clarified Reimers had done so at Eder’s direction. Reimers was the first of the three to take responsibility for the crime the detective told the judge, and his cooperation was crucial in convicting Davis.
Reimers’ addiction became the focal point of the sentencing. Vestal said that while his addiction is a mitigating factor, the fact that Reimers was high when he committed the crime was also an aggravating factor.
Reimers’ attorney, Penny Strong, did not disagree. Reimers’ grandmother, Katherine Jabs, took the stand to testify on her grandson’s behalf.
“This is Charlie’s first felony,” Jabs told Fehr. “We are here because of an aberration. This is not typical of Charlie.”
She described how Reimers had struggled with meth addiction throughout his life. He entered inpatient drug rehab twice as a juvenile and once as an adult. She spoke to how he was a loving father of three young children. She hoped for “restorative justice” for Reimers so that he can “get back up and heal from his addiction.”
Watching via video from Georgia was Archer’s mother and brother. Archer’s mother, Doris Archer, could be heard crying on occasion her emotions obvious as she heard about that night and as discussion and debate surrounding sentencing was held.
The state asked the judge to sentence Reimers to 20 years in the Montana State Prison. Strong pressed hard for the mandatory minimum sentence of two years.
“Well, your honor, it’s a truly very sad day in this courtroom when you add another life that has been lost in what, I guess, you can call the meth war,” Strong said.
Reimers told the court he was sorry and ashamed his actions contributed to Archer’s death.
“I would like to apologize to the family of Mr. Archer,” Reimers told the court, reading from a prepared letter. “You have my deepest condolences. It was never my intent for his life to be lost and I am very sorry that he had to lose his life.”
Reimers hopes to have custody of his kids again like he did before his 2019 relapse. He told the judge his goal is to reopen his drywall construction company and employ those in recovery. Reimers was aware that he would need to serve time for the crime.
“Mr. Reimers I want you to understand something,” Fehr said. “I like my job. I’m hoping to be here for a while… and if I see you in my courtroom again, do you understand that I will have no alternative but a straight Montana prison sentence?”
Reimers acknowledged the judge before she went on to say the sentence was an opportunity for Reimers to show the Archer family he means what he says and he will not waste a second chance but will get sober and be a good father.
“Otherwise all we’re doing is throwing away Mr. Archer’s life and yours,” she told him.