Billings man sentenced for his part in deadly 2019 robbery in Ballantine

Reimers was recruited by Eder on Nov. 2, 2019 to rob Archer, Fritz told the courtroom. He gave Eder a .410 shotgun and drove him to Ballantine. Reimers was unaware that Davis — who was with Archer that night and planning the robbery with Eder via phone — had told Eder to “get the gun."

Fritz testified to surveillance footage showing Reimers driving a van up to a gas station in front of the motel. In the video, Eder gets out of the van and walks behind the gas station. A separate camera focused on the motel shows Eder with a shotgun behind is back walking to Archer’s room. Eder walks into darkness towards a room with a lighted window, he opens the door and goes inside.

Seconds later he runs from the room, climbs into the van and Reimers drives away. Then Davis and another woman run from the room. While in the room, Eder shot Archer in the face with the shotgun.

As Reimers and Eder fled, Davis called Eder to come back to get her and the meth she had taken from the room, but Reimers refused to return.

"What do you think was the motivator behind this entire scenario?,” Deputy County Attorney Paul Vestal asked Detective Fritz.

“The robbery of the drugs,” he responded flatly.