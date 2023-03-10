Jesse Ray Myers was 17 the night 15-year-old Khoen Parker was shot dead in January 2022. While still a juvenile, Myers lied to police about what happened that morning and encouraged others to also lie. While officers were trying to piece together the events that lead to Khoen’s death, Myers fired shots from a stolen Glock in the Heights, leading to his being arrested and charged as an adult with felony criminal endangerment.

District Judge Mary Jane Knisely ordered Myers to be supervised as an adult by Montana Probation and Parole until he is 25 for obstructing justice and tampering with witnesses. For the two counts of criminal endangerment, she sentenced him to six years in a DOC facility.

“After Mr. Parker was shot…you didn’t render aid. You didn’t contact law enforcement, in fact you lied to them for many months as the party went on,” Knisely said.

In the early hours of Jan. 16, 2022, officers with the Billings Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in a parking lot on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue. Minutes later, the Billings Clinic called police saying staff were treating Khoen in the emergency room for a gunshot wound. He died that same morning.

Over the next eight months, BPD investigators sifted through false leads and statements, misinformation spread online and hundreds of pages generated by search warrants for cell phone data and social media accounts to inch their way to the truth. In September 2022, one person was charged with killing the 15-year-old and four others were charged with disrupting the investigation into his death.

Two groups of teens met that morning in January 2022 for a fight after exchanging threats for several hours. One group consisted of five teens who waited at a residence on Constitution Avenue after agreeing to meet the second group in the parking lot near Castle Rock park. The second group came to the park in two separate vehicles.

Some of the teens in the first group came to the parking lot carrying BB guns, court documents said. Someone in the second group brought a handgun to the fight, but charging documents do not specify whom. A melee erupted between the two groups, among them Myers and Khoen.

A third group pulled up to the scene in an SUV. Several adults were in the vehicle who tried to stop the fighting. One of them allegedly brought a loaded handgun, and fired two rounds into the air. In an interview later with police, the shooter said he was trying to break up the fight.

At least seven more rounds from a different weapon followed, court documents said. Everyone fled the parking lot, and Khoen got into one of the vehicles saying he’d been shot. A 16-year-old member of his group drove Parker to the Billings Clinic. Although Myers and others followed Khoen to the hospital in the second vehicle, only one person stayed with him at the hospital. Myers went to a house party.

Between officers first responding to the shooting Jan. 16 to criminal charges being filed in September 2022, BPD Det. Michael Robinson testified in court Friday, police interviewed dozens of witnesses. All of them, he said, lied or concealed information at some point during their interviews.

During an interview with detectives on Jan. 17, Myers purposefully hid his phone from investigators. In the day leading up to that interview, Myers colluded via text messages with the teen who allegedly shot Khoen to make their alibis consistent. Myers relayed to the teenager to tell investigators the two of them were inside one of the vehicles when Khoen was shot. When detectives interviewed Myers a second time, he admitted to previously lying.

“While he was decent to talk to, he [Myers] did nothing but lie and deceive,” Robinson said.

The teen accused of shooting Khoen, identified in court documents as A.G., is facing a total of five charges. Along with negligent homicide, county prosecutors have charged him with tampering with or fabricating evidence, along with misdemeanor counts of theft, riot and obstructing a peace officer. (The Billings Gazette generally doesn’t identify minors involved in major crimes until they plead guilty or are convicted.)

Three others, two adults and another teenager, have also been accused of hindering the investigation that followed Khoen’s death. That coordinated effort to deceive, Det. Robinson said during his testimony, prevented police from resolving the case, and informing Khoen’s family how the 15-year-old died.

In the courtroom Friday, Khoen’s friends and relatives watched Myers’s sentencing through tearful eyes. Khoen’s mother, Jennifer Parker, testified that for nine months she had to wonder who did this to her baby. More than a year later after the shooting she still cries every day, mourning what she’s lost, and what Khoen lost.

“He never got his first job,” Parker said. “He never drove a car. He’ll never have a driver’s license. He’ll never graduate high school. He’ll never go to prom. He’ll never be a dad. He’ll never hold his kids. He’ll never get married. I’ll never dance with him at his wedding.”

On Aug. 12, 2022, less than seven months after Khoen was shot, Myers was at Lake Elmo carrying a stolen Glock. Although neither charging documents nor testimonies shared in court detail why, at some point he pulled out the gun and fired several rounds. Police arrested Myers, now a legal adult at 18 years old, soon after responding to a report of shots fired.

Within a month of the Lake Elmo shooting, Myers was charged in Yellowstone County Youth Court in connection to the investigation into Khoen’s death, and also charged in Yellowstone County District Court with two felony counts of criminal endangerment, with a weapons enhancement. In January of this year, Myers reached plea agreements with Yellowstone County prosecutors in both cases. He has been in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility since last September, and appeared in court dressed in a suit but restrained with handcuffs. Myers declined to give a statement when asked by the court, and remained stoic throughout his sentencing.

For obstructing justice and tampering with witnesses, prosecutors recommended Myers be on probation until he turns 25. For the two counts of criminal endangerment, they recommended five years in the custody of DOC, with three years suspended.

The shooting at Lake Elmo, Senior Deputy County Attorney Hallie Bishop said Friday, coming so soon after the death of Khoen, demonstrated that Myers was a danger to the community. The efforts Myers went through to cover up Khoen’s death were “extensive and deliberate,” she said, “and then seven months later, Jesse engaged in the exact same conduct that killed Khoen Parker.”

Judge Knisely followed the recommendation from prosecutors in ordering Myers to probation until he is 25 for obstruction and tampering with witnesses. However, for the Lake Elmo shooting, she sentenced him to six-year commitment to the DOC, with no time suspended. The aggravating factors in the case, Knisely said, far outweighed any mitigating factors.

Myers is still a young man, Knisely said. If he wants to keep being a “gun-packing thug,” he has plenty of time to do that. He also has time to become a better person and do all of the things that Khoen will never be able to.

“I truly wish you the very best,” Knisely said.

There were at least 16 homicides in Yellowstone County in 2022, according to preliminary data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. BPD has opened three homicide cases so far this year.